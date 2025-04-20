Seven injured, including 5 children, in two-vehicle Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on M-51 in Cass County, Michigan, on Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on April 19, 2025, at M-51 and Crystal Springs St. in Pokagon Township.

Sheriff Clint Roach reported that a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old from Niles, Michigan, was traveling northbound on M-51 when it rear-ended another northbound vehicle driven by a 63-year-old from Portage, Michigan.

The 41-year-old, along with his 35-year-old passenger, also of Niles, and five juvenile passengers, were all transported to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The juveniles were not wearing seat belts or in proper child restraints during the collision, according to the sheriff's office

Assisting agencies on the scene included SMCAS Ambulance, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, and the Pokagon Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

