Sen. Sanders stops in Grand Rapids supporting the Harris and Walz ticket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With less than a month remaining until the presidential election, candidates from both major parties ramp up their campaign efforts with frequent stops nationwide. On Sunday, the Harris and Walz team brought Senator Bernie Sanders to West Michigan.

Senator Sanders brought hundreds of supporters to a rally in downtown Grand Rapids. The stop marked the latest push from Democrats to secure votes in a critical swing state.

"We need to go forward, not backward," Sanders told the crowd.

Before the event, I got the chance to speak with him one-on-one.

"So I think the choice is pretty clear. I'm here to do everything I can to see that Kamala Harris is our next president," Sanders explained.

The Vermont Independent shared why he's out campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We cannot, in my view, have a president like Trump who is a pathological liar, somebody who tried to overturn American democracy and deny the election results of the last election, somebody who does not believe in the reality of climate change, somebody who does not think that women should be able to control their own bodies," Sanders added.

At the rally, Sanders was joined by United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

"What the UAW has shown us is that the American people are sick and tired of corporate grief, that we want an economy that works for workers, not just the billionaires," Sanders said.

Fain didn't hold back his thoughts about Trump's four years in office.

Trump's NFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) has been a disaster for the working class, and when he was president, I call him the job killer in chief," Fain told the crowd.

During Fain's half-hour speech, he compared the Biden and Harris administrations to the Trump and Pence administrations.

"While Trump was president. We saw plants in Warren, Michigan, close. We saw a plant in Romeo, Michigan close," Fain said. "On the other side, you know, we have Kamala Harris. She stood with us; she and President Biden stood with us on the picket line."

Sanders believes the Harris and Walz team will do more for the working class if elected.

"They're going to tell the large corporations who, in some cases, pay nothing in taxes, they're going to stop paying their fair share of taxes," Sanders said.

