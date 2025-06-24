SeeClickFix: New Muskegon app lets residents report neighborhood issues directly to city officials

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon residents now have a new tool to report non-emergency neighborhood issues directly to city officials through the SeeClickFix app.



The app allows users to submit photos of non-emergency issues like potholes or graffiti, which are then assigned to specific city staff with due dates for resolution.

According to City of Muskegon Mayor, Ken Johnson, the app helps aid the city's response time to issues that may otherwise be overlooked.

Since its soft launch in February, the city has already resolved more than 600 reported issues through the app.

The SeeClickFix app, recently introduced in Muskegon, gives locals a streamlined way to alert city officials about non-emergency issues ranging from potholes to park maintenance.

"Residents are able to identify issues that they're seeing in the neighborhood around the city, whether it's potholes or graffiti or public amenities and park facilities that might need repair or fixing or replacement," Mayor Johnson said.

The app's process is simple: users snap a photo of the problem, attach an address, and identify the category of their complaint. The system then assigns an ID number, a staff member, and a due date for resolving the issue.

"We don't have staff that can be all across the city every single day examining issues, and so this is equipping our residents with the tools to alert us to issues that they're seeing within their neighborhoods," Mayor Johnson said.

Muskegon resident Grace Sytsema believes the app will improve communication between the City of Muskegon and its citizens.

"As a resident here, it's hard to understand who you need to contact in the city, and so it makes it really easy to kind of communicate with the city," Sytsema said. "I think that using this in the city will help modernize Muskegon and allow for a more cohesive city and citizen relationship."

Users can choose to submit reports as themselves, anonymously, or as a guest. Once a report is submitted, the app provides updates throughout the resolution process.

"You can get a notification that the issue of the problem has been resolved and it will be cleared out of the system," Mayor Johnson said.

The app includes a color-coded map showing which requests are open, acknowledged, and closed, giving residents full transparency into the city's response efforts.

Most reports are handled by departments within the Division of Public Works. Since its soft launch in February, the city has already resolved over 600 issues through the platform.

Residents can report a variety of non-emergency concerns through SeeClickFix, including:



Potholes or graffiti.

Park maintenance and damaged public amenities.

Missed trash, yard waste, or recycling pickup.

Blocked storm drains.

Other non-emergency neighborhood concerns.

SeeClickFix is available for download now, or residents can access the web portal.

"We are a growing, revitalizing community, and this is another tool to help us ensure that our built environment is serving our community well, and that folks are enjoying a safe and quality and healthy neighborhood," Mayor Johnson said.

