Search for suspects accused of breaking into two Van Buren County marijuana facilities

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's office is searching for suspects they believe broke into two separate marijuana facilities early Monday morning.

The first alarm came around 3:20a to Higher Breed in Breedsville. Deputies say when they arrived that the interior security devices prevented the suspects from getting away with any product.

The second call came around 3:40a to Canna 43 on County Road 653 in Almena Township. Deputies say three men got into the building and got away with product before law enforcement arrived.

Based on preliminary videos, deputies believe the same three men hit both stores. They were all wearing long pants, hoodies, hats, gloves and masks.

The suspect vehicle is a black, late model Jeep Compass with an unidentified Michigan plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. You can also provide anonymous crime tips to the Van Buren County Sheriff's OFfice by sending a text message to "CRIMES" (274637) with the keyword VBCTIP from a mobile phone.

