Scouts from across West Michigan honor those lost on 9/11

WEST MICHIGAN — In the early morning hours, Boy and Girl Scouts from across West Michigan gathered Saturday outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum to pay respects.

"(We came to) remember those who have lost their lives and the people that they have left behind," said Paul Flessner, Scoutmaster of Troop 354.

They took the time to memorialize the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the September 11th terrorist attacks, saluting from sunrise to sunset, taking part in the changing of the flags, and ringing bells of those involved.

It's a tradition that takes place each year.

"It’s really important to remember the sacrifice of the men and women of 9/11, especially for the younger generation too," said Jen, the Cubmaster of Pack 3004.

The boys and girls taking part are were too young to experience the tragedies that day, but their troop leaders wanting to do what they can so their age group understands it's meaning.

“I remember I was in middle school," Jen said. "It feels a lot longer than that, but the impact was huge and for this generation to be able to kind of live out the memory of that and just kind of keep it relevant for generations moving forward, I think it’s extremely important to honor those.”

The Michigan Crossroads Council also held events in Muskegon and Traverse City.

