Scout builds bat boxes to support local bat populations

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Despite bats' unpopularity with some people, a Michigan scout has stepped up to protect these essential creatures by providing them with safe roosting spots.

Sam Konyndyk, a Scouting America Scout, recently built and installed eight bat boxes throughout Kent County parks as part of his Eagle Scout project.

"Each bat eats more than 50% of their body weight a night. So that's about 1200 insects a night per bat," Konyndyk said.

Three of the boxes were placed in Fallasburg Park. According to Konyndyk, a single box can accommodate up to 400 bats.

Michigan's bat population has faced significant challenges in recent years. The Department of Natural Resources reports that since 2014, some bat species have experienced a 90% population decline due to white nose syndrome.

"The disease typically has its greatest impact on the bats during the winter," said John DePue, DNR State Bat Specialist.

However, there are signs of hope. DePue noted that the state's bat population is stabilizing, adding, "We are fortunate that the DNR is able to participate in a number of research projects that are trying to mitigate the impacts of disease to help the bat survive over winter."

For Konyndyk, the project has personal significance beyond conservation efforts.

"Each park that I'm installing these in are a park that I've done something Scout-related in over the years. So it's really nice to just close the circle and give back to the parks that have helped me through my scouting journey," he said.

Konyndyk advises park visitors who encounter the bat boxes to keep their distance to avoid disturbing the bats. He hopes to complete his Eagle Scout requirements this fall after passing the final review board.

