DOJ: Scottville couple sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing young girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Mason County couple was sentenced to spend 30 years behind bars for repeatedly abusing a child.

Amy Lucille Shanty and Michael Hames Walworth – both from Scottville – drugged a young girl and enticed her with gifts in exchange for sexual acts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

We’re told the couple was expected to look after her while she visited them.

Federal attorneys say Walworth also possessed child porn on his computer and installed hidden cameras inside the bathroom to capture images of the victim using the bathroom.

“The facts of this case are appalling,” says U.S. Attorney Totten. “My office is fully committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens. As this case demonstrates, we will hold those who harm our kids accountable.”

Visit Project Safe Childhood’s webpage for more on how authorities work to prosecute those responsible for child exploitation.

