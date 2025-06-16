Scholten named in documents of suspect in shooting of Minnesota lawmakers

WASHINGTON — A congresswoman from West Michigan was one of several people named in a list found in the vehicle of the suspect accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers.

U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten's office says her name was on documents tied to the shootings. Scholten's scheduled town hall in Muskegon on Monday evening was postponed in the wake of the discovery.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to not divert additional law enforcement resources away from protecting the broader public at this time, this is the responsible choice," Scholten said in a release. “We will reschedule this event as soon as possible, and I remain committed to ensuring every West Michigander has the opportunity to make their voice heard.”

Scholten's name was one of dozens found on documents inside the vehicle of Vance Boelter. He is accused of shooting Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband early Saturday, and of wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities say were politically motivated attacks.

Boelter also visited the homes of two other lawmakers before police caught on that the shootings were connected, according to investigators.

A manhunt by state and federal authorities led to his arrest on Sunday.

Charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder have been filed. Boelter is being held on a $5 million bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube