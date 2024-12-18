‘Scammers are getting creative’: Mysterious packages with QR codes showing up to West Michigan homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families in West Michigan have reported receiving unsolicited packages containing items they never ordered, sparking concerns about potential scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers are attempting a new approach to a classic swindle.

Packages without return addresses or any info regarding a sender are showing up on front porches. Inside are items that people never ordered.

Several people who spoke to FOX 17 Wednesday explained the packages do contain a piece of paper with a QR code printed on it.

According to the BBB, scanning the code could put your personal data at risk.

Katie Grevious, Marketing and Community Relations manager with the Better Business Bureau, explained this is a new twist on what is called a brushing scam.

“Initially, brushing scams started with bad businesses and scammers using some sort of database to find your address, whether it's through a data breach or some sort of leak; sometimes your address is public information,” Grevious explained.

“Then they'll ship free things to your home to verify that that address works, and then use your address to leave positive reviews on their website, because then you become a verified buyer.”

Now, potential scammers are seemingly taking things a step further.

They are adding these QR codes inside the packages to steal your data.

“To pique your curiosity, you would scan the QR code to see who this came from, why you received it,” Grevious explained Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, that QR code acts just like a malicious link, and it either downloads malware onto your device or it then compromises that device.”

Connie Raterink of Hastings received what looked like a diamond ring earlier this week.

Initially, she thought it might be a Christmas present her husband had ordered for her, but he didn’t know anything about it.

“I just feel like it's an attack,” Raterink told FOX 17 Wednesday.

Accompanying the cheaply made ring, inside the package, was what appeared to be a diamond-grading report. On that small piece of paper was a QR code, implying there was more info about the diamond online.

Luckily, she didn't scan the QR code.

Kimberly Fischer of Frankenmuth received a digital picture frame on her front porch Tuesday.

Her niece alerted her to the potential scam, and she discarded the package.

The package she received also included a mysterious QR code inside.

Mysterious packages with QR codes showing up to West Michigan

“As hard as it is during this time of year, know what's coming, know what you're supposed to be getting on your porch and when,” Grevious said, “so that if something out of the ordinary does happen, you're flagged right away. You can take care of it, and you can take those next steps.”

If you've received a suspicious package, take proactive steps to ensure your safety.

If you've scanned a QR code from an unsolicited package:



Change passwords and update security software. Monitor accounts and credit reports. Report the incident to the BBB's Scam Tracker. Contact your bank or credit card company.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube