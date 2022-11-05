Say goodbye to fall and hello winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may not feel like it but fall is almost over which means it's time to bid farewell fall and hello winter.

If you're looking for some fun things to do to soak in fall and welcome in winter, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some fun events for you.

If you're still looking to enjoy fall, head to the Johm Ball Zoo for Illumizoo. It's a family fun event with lots of vibrant lights and sounds. This years theme is 90's pop. Tickets can be purchased on the zoos website.

Looking to get into the holiday spirit, head to Frederik Meijer Gardens for the Holiday Gift Show. More than 40 artisans will be on hand to help with your holiday shopping. Top off the day with a walk through Meijer Gardens. The show is free for members and included with admission.

Need to do some more shopping? Holland is hosting two holiday markets. Shop 'Til You Drop on November 11 and the Holiday Kerstmarkt on November 19.

Businesses participating in Shop 'Til You Drop will be open late with special discounts throughout the night.

The Holiday Kersemarkt is a european style market with food, holiday items and artisan demonstrations.

Both markets take place at the 8th Street Marketplace.