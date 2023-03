Saturday events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend is here and while it'll be a cold one, there's still a lot of fun events for the whole family.

10th Annual Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade

JCI Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade

When: March 18, 11 a.m.

Where: Starts on Western Avenue

Michigan Makers Market

MI Makers Market

When: March 18, 9-5 p.m.

Where: VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

460 W. Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49440

S.T.E.M Saturdays

When: March 18, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Kellogg Community College: Whitmore Lobby

Hoods Up! Engines on Display

Courtesy of Gilmorecarmuseum.org

When: March 18, all day

Where: Gilmore Car Museum

Kalamazoo Living History Show



When: March 18, 9-4 p.m.

Where: Kalamazoo County Expo Center