Santa Arrives without Snow!

GRAND RAPIDS — Even without snow; Santa arrived into downtown Grand Rapids to kick-off the holiday season!

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Grand Rapids to welcome Santa for the beginning of the season.

Aside from a few isolated sprinkles at the beginning of the parade, streets were dry and temperatures were mild for this year's Santa parade.

The parade route snaked through the downtown streets; with the final float carrying the "man in red".

The evening finished with the official lighting of the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle.

