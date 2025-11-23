Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Arrives without Snow!

Tens of Thousands of people flocked into downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season!
2025 Santa Parade 2.jpg
FOX 17
2025 Santa Parade 2.jpg
2025 Santa Parade 3.jpg
2025 Santa Parade.jpg
2025 Santa Parade 1.jpg
GRAND RAPIDS — Even without snow; Santa arrived into downtown Grand Rapids to kick-off the holiday season!

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Grand Rapids to welcome Santa for the beginning of the season.

Aside from a few isolated sprinkles at the beginning of the parade, streets were dry and temperatures were mild for this year's Santa parade.

The parade route snaked through the downtown streets; with the final float carrying the "man in red".

The evening finished with the official lighting of the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle.

