Sanders: Bumpy Cake will soon be out of stock

The company posted on its Facebook page warning customers that its famous Bumpy Cake will likely be out of stock by the end of this year.

Sanders says its longtime Bumpy Cake bakery partner, Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc., announced it was closing its bakery in Livonia over the summer. Bumpy Cakes have been produced at the bakery for many years.

Sanders says after receiving the news, they began an exhaustive search for a new bakery partner but have yet to find one that can “maintain the high quality and classic taste” customers have come to expect.

Sanders says that means Bumpy Cakes will soon be out of stock until they can find a new bakery partner.

Customers can purchase Bumpy Cakes at Sanders stores and online until stock runs out.

“Please know that this was not something we expected to happen. Bumpy Cakes is an important part of the Sanders business and legacy, and we know Bumpy Cakes hold a special place in your lives and celebrations and in the culture of Michigan. This is why recent events are so disappointing but also why we are committed to being able to make Bumpy Cakes again with a new partner in the future,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

