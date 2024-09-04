Saint Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique is providing baby supplies free of charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know raising children can be expensive. Saint Gianna’s No-Cost Baby Boutique in Grand Rapids wants to help ease that burden by providing a place for those in need to get everything for their baby free of charge.

On Wednesday, the staff at Saint Gianna’s No-Cost Baby Boutique was busy stocking the store with new donations.

“Is this a pile that you are hanging up?” said Amanda King.

Saint Gianna’s is not your traditional baby pantry.

Karol Maurer, director of Development and Community Outreach, said, “About a year ago, we moved into this space here in the Creston neighborhood because we really wanted to make a more dignified shopping experience for the parents and families that we serve.”

It looks just like a regular baby store.

“We want people to feel like they're shopping in a boutique,” said Karol.

Inside, it is well lit, and all the clothes are hung with matching hangers.

Saint Gianna Program Coordinator Amanda King said, “They walk in and they're kind of unsure about what the experience is going to be, and it's kind of an uplifting experience.”

Besides clothes for children up to 6, they also have baby furniture, a room full of diapers, and wipes.

“Anytime we have formula donated, we put that in here as well,” said Amanda.

They even carry children's books in many languages.

“We've had a couple of people who want these books in Nepali, and they're just so surprised that we have a book in their language,” said Amanda.

Saint Gianna’s is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. No appointment is needed; they just ask you bring proof of children like a birth certificates or immunization records.

Karol said, “We like to say that this is a place where parents can say yes. So, a lot of parents are bringing their kids with them. It's a fun experience for the kids to come and have that dignity of choice, to be able to shop with their parents and get what they need.”

Besides shopping, the boutique also offers services and classes.

“We want to make sure that we're providing that education and empowering our parents, but also that vital resource that parents really need,” said Karol.

Saint Gianna’s has been opened almost a year. They hear from clients they are making a difference.

Karol said, “The one thing that she can describe this place is a light that she felt like coming in here as a single mom that's providing with her 3- and 4-year-old child that this was a breath of fresh air.”

Saint Gianna’s also has a location in Muskegon. For store hours and how to make a donation, visit Catholic Charities West Michigan's website.

