Sacred Beginnings expanding to Upper Peninsula to help victims of human trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sacred Beginnings of Grand Rapids is expanding to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The organization provides support services to victims of human trafficking.

The expansion is part of a joint effort between Sacred Beginnings and the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF). It will meet the needs of all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula.

“Unlike downstate, there are currently zero dedicated beds for human trafficking survivors here in the Upper Peninsula,” said UPHTTF President Stephanie Graef.

Sacred Beginning’s direct service offerings include detox through partnering organizations, trauma counseling with certified social workers, one-on-one peer mentoring with fellow survivors, group therapy, life skills coaching, optional Bible study and spiritual discipleship, and education and career counseling.

Sacred Beginnings was founded in 2005 by Leslie F. King. King is a survivor of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, after she was coerced into the lifestyle of prostitution at age 15. She became trapped in the underworld of prostitution and drug addiction for more than 20 years before she was able to break free in 2000.

“I was just a kid, no one cared or bothered to ask how old I was,” said King. “I was forced to have sex with hundreds of strange men. That’s rape, I had no choice.”

Since Sacred Beginnings opened, the program has served more than 2,300 residents in their transition homes and reached over 20,000 people during street outreach.

More information on Sacred Beginnings can be found on the program’s website.

