Running toward better mental health: Local program helps participants build confidence through exercise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local bootcamp program is helping people improve their mental health through running and exercise, with people saying they’re seeing significant improvements in their confidence and emotional well-being.

Carmelao O'Brien is among those nearing the end of a 10-week program that combines physical activity with mental health support.

"I have a confidence now that I didn't have 10 weeks ago. I believe in myself when. I can remember saying, I just wish I still believed in myself back then," O'Brien said.

The program continues to reshape her life in meaningful ways.

"I'm managing the depression and the anxiety by going out and just exercising. It's so amazing. I never thought I could get this far," O'Brien said.

O'Brien is one of about a dozen participants seeking mental health improvement through the specialized bootcamp.

"I'm smiling more than I ever have in a long time," O'Brien said.

The initiative is a partnership between two organizations: "Still I Run" and “The Well Being.”

"I looked for a running group of people that did it for the purpose of mental health, and I couldn't find anything in Michigan. Couldn't find anything nationwide. So in 2016 I decided to just launch it as a Facebook group to connect with other people that ran for mental health," said Sasha Wolff, Founder of Still I Run.

The Well Being brings professional mental health expertise to the partnership.

"The Well Being is a traditional outpatient counseling practice that directly incorporates the use of exercise and physical activity as a primary means of treating commonly occurring mental health issues. So we're therapists here. That's our job, first and foremost," said Brendan Kelly, CEO of The Well Being.

The two organizations take an active approach to improving participants' mental health.

"The run chapter that we have here, and our run chapters around the US, they're really hyper focused on, how do you feel afterwards? How does your brain feel? How do you feel emotionally?" Wolff said.

Wolff founded “Still I Run” after her own battle with depression.

"I would say I am much more resilient and stronger, just as a human being, and probably more empathetic as well. I say resilient because I haven't stopped running for my mental health since 2011," Wolff said.

She has been pleased to see more than just growing numbers of participants.

"Just seeing her progress, and the other individuals in the class progress and run, and now they're getting their kids involved, or they've signed up for another race already, it's just really good to see," Wolff said.

O'Brien and her classmates will graduate from the program as they cross the finish line of the Amway River Bank Run.

"I honestly thought that I was a lost cause, and here I am. You know, about to run a race. I'm excited," O'Brien said.

"Still I Run" has limited spots for these classes but does host public outings. The next one is scheduled for May 16 at Pinery Park.

