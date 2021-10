HOLLAND, Mich. — Runners, lace up those shoes and "Run for your Life." The Run for your Life 5k is happening today in Holland.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Holland Free Health Clinic on West 26th Street. It's a family friendly event with runners of all levels as well as animals welcome to participate.

You can register up until the start of the race online, it costs $35 per person.