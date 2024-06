KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager who went missing is home safe Friday night.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shared that Xitali “Ruby” Cruz is back home.

The 16-year-old girl was reported to have left her home without permission earlier this week.

KDPS explains that they greatly appreciate the community’s help in finding Ruby.

