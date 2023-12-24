U.S. 131 rollover kills one and hospitalizes another

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that left one dead and another seriously injured.

Investigators say it happened around 2:55 Sunday morning on US 131 southbound near 54th Street. Troopers said two people in the car were thrown out during the crash. One was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe the crash was caused by the foggy conditions seen across West Michigan this morning, adding they suspect drugs and alcohol also played a role.

