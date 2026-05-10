Yes, you can play curling in West Michigan

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The spirit of curling is one of friendship.

While memory of the Winter Olympics may have long melted away in the minds of many Americans, there some whose curiousness for the sport of curling has extended all the way into the springtime.

"Everybody's having fun," said Paul Curran, league manager for the Grand Rapids Curling Club. "It's a really weird sport in that it's really friendly."

The club, which plays at the Cedar Rock Sportsplex in Algoma Township, has seen a recent spike in interest in its beginners leagues and learn to curl classes.

"We're all here to curl and learn," said beginner Aaron Schwieterman. "Everyone's making mistakes, but still having a great time learning the sport and trying to mimic what the professionals do at the Olympics."

"I recommend it to anybody who wants to try something different," said beginner Margaret Steketee. "If I can do it, anybody can do it."

For a period of time on the ice, these newcomers to the sport turn into competitors. Then, at the conclusions of their games, they revert to being friends.

"Largely, what you'll find with curlers is that when they're done curling, they want to be friendly and hang out," Curran said. "Which is what our league is doing right now."

As long as people are interested, Curran says the club will continue to put on beginners leagues and lessons.

"The more people we get out here curling, the better," he said.

For more information on ways to play and learn how to curl in West Michigan, visit the Grand Rapids Curling Club's website.

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