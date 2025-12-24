Welcome to Frosty Falls: West Michigan's tiny holiday town that has a big following on social media

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Welcome to Frosty Falls, Jen Miller’s tiny holiday town that is growing in size.

Currently boasting 145 buildings on the layout right now and an impressive 21,8000 followers on her Magically Christmas TikTok, paired with 1,900 on Instagram.

That is thousands of people joining Jen across social media as she brings a little Christmas magic to life all year long with tours of her Department 56 brand figurine collection.

Complete with some holiday scenes you might recognize.

Mike Powers "25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights." - Clark Griswald

Mike Powers "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!" - Kevin Mccallister

This journey all started decades ago with the gift of a farmhouse from her husband.

“Then I realized I could buy them secondhand," Jen told me. "It snowballed. It literally snowballed.”

That’s a very appropriate way to put it. Building an impressive and expanding year-round Christmas Village, along with a merry and bright online community. Sharing her passion with the world and loving every second of it.

“It's just a love, an absolute love," said Jen. "I enjoy the buildings, I enjoy the trains, I enjoy interacting with my followers on my lives, and watching the village grow. And I call it my Magically Christmas family girls on TikTok, definitely love it.”

And Jen tells me those Magically Christmas family girls use these virtual trips as a way to not just connect with each other but their own family's traditions.

"The nostalgia, it does spark a lot of that in people. My grandma used to collect. My grandpa used to have trains. You know, that is, those are all things that I hear.”

That’s not the only recurring topic of discussion.

“I hear it like every live [social media tour], can I, can I just shrink down?”

Yeah.... Yeah... I wonder what that would be like....

Shrinkage in Frosty Falls

