CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — More than 75 volunteers, including students from Creative Technologies Academy, cleaned up a mile-and-a-half section of Cedar Creek just north of downtown Friday morning.



WATCH STORY HERE

Volunteers clean up Cedar Creek in Cedar Springs

The cleanup effort was funded by a $4,000 grant from the Michigan Clean Water Corps. Cedar Springs partnered with the Community Development Team, the Rotary Club, and CTA to develop the grant proposal.

Daren Bower

Volunteers picked up trash and debris from the creek and along the stream's bank. The goal was to remove at least 50 pounds of trash and debris and 20 bags of litter from the shore.

Daren Bower

"The creek really is just one of those natural things we want to preserve. So, this is really just a clean-up effort to make sure that the creek is clean," said Rebecca Johnson, Cedar Springs assistant city manager. "We're removing anything that, you know, tables, chairs that might be found out there. Things just happen to fall in the creek."

The grant money came from water quality license fees through the Secretary of State.

Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube