Tree trimmer dies in boom lift accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — One person is dead after an accident involving a tree trimming boom lift in Rockford on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man from Kent City was working at a property on West Bridge Street when something happened to the lift, according to the Rockford Department of Public Safety.

The man was trimming trees at the time. No one else was injured.

Rockford Public Safety did not release the man's identity as it worked to notify family. The incident remains under investigation. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration was alerted to the accident as well.

