ROCKFORD, Mich. — Pet owners in West Michigan are dealing with an unusually high number of ticks this year, prompting veterinarians to recommend increased prevention measures.

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Ticks Pose Growing Threat to Pets in West Michigan

Dr. Richard Banks, owner of Northland Animal Hospital, said this has been "a particularly bad year in Michigan" for tick activity. The parasites are being found not just in fields but even in residential backyards.

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"We're finding animals we test, 10% of the animals we test are showing exposure to ticks, and a few years ago that would have been nearly zero," Banks said.

The increased tick population has become a common concern among dog owners like Danielle Frick, who brings her two-year-old dog, Clark, to local dog parks.

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"I feel like a lot of people have mentioned ticks that they found, whether they were engorged or not, or which dog park they found them after, and stuff like that," Frick said.

Frick recently discovered a tick on Clark's paw after a visit to the dog park. "Came home, and he was just lying down, and kind of like kept gnawing at his paw a little bit, and so I was just looking at it, and that's when I found it. Thankfully, it wasn't engorged or anything, and I had tweezers, so I was able to quickly get it out," she said.

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Banks expressed concern that the high tick numbers could lead to more pets contracting Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses that previously weren't found in Michigan.

"Lyme disease, but other tick diseases that never used to be in Michigan are showing up here as well, so a lot more treatment, but also I'm finding our clients are using a lot more prevention because they're aware of the problem," he said.

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To reduce risk, Banks recommends pet owners:

Use effective tick prevention products year-round

Avoid brushy vegetation during walks

Stick to wide trails

Conduct tick checks after outdoor activities

Consider Lyme disease vaccination for dogs

Frick said she gives Clark monthly prevention medication and treats him "as a member of the family," making any potential epidemic concerning.

Pet owners should also remember to check themselves for ticks after outdoor activities with their animals.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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