ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford youth sports team is bringing Easter magic straight to your yard this holiday season.



WATCH VIDEO HERE

The Rockford Boys Rugby Team hides Easter eggs in your yard for the holiday

The Rockford Boys Rugby Team is holding its third annual "Egg My Yard" fundraiser. Customers can order pre-filled Easter eggs, and team members will hide them in your yard in time for the holiday.

Here's how it works: Families can order eggs filled with candy/toys and stickers to be hidden in their yard by the team the night before Easter.

The team is offering three packages:

30 eggs for $25

50 eggs for $45

75 eggs for $65

Easter is April 5, so order your egg package before it's too late. CLICK HERE for a link to the group's ordering website

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