Superintendent trades office for classroom to benefit Rockford Education Foundation

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews spent his Friday back in the classroom, teaching sixth graders at East Rockford Middle School as part of a fundraiser for the Rockford Education Foundation.

Matthews substituted in Mrs. Knottnerus' math class, leading students through a lesson that included calculating how many chocolate chips would be needed to make cookies for the entire East Rockford Middle School staff.

The fundraiser gives neighbors a chance to vote for their favorite teacher for $10 per entry. The winning teacher earns a day off. Matthews volunteered as an incentive to help drive ticket sales.

"I approached them and said I'd be willing to substitute for a day if they thought raffling off some tickets would raise some money for them," Matthews said.

Beth Meyer-Kraff, executive director of the Rockford Education Foundation, said all proceeds benefit teachers directly.

"Everything that we raise goes back to our educational grants at the Rockford Education Foundation. So, we provide grant funding for teachers for their innovative ideas or even like their basic classroom needs," Meyer-Kraff said.

Matthews said the experience gives him a perspective on education that regular building visits cannot.

"You know, I get to the buildings on a regular basis, and I come in and see classrooms, but actually being in the classroom as the primary adult responsible for these students gives me a real insight into the things that they go through," he said.

Matthews also addressed low reading scores, a challenge highlighted in the governor's recent State of the State address.

"Reading is an important focus here in our district. You know, we're a little bit ahead of the curve. We've implemented a science of reading curriculum in K through five. You know, we have new curriculum K through eight for English language arts," Matthews said.

Students said they enjoyed having their superintendent as a teacher for the day.

"I was pretty nervous. I mean, like, it's a pretty big deal. It's also really cool," one student said.

Another student said Matthews was up to the task.

"He explains the problems pretty well for how we need to solve our questions in math," the student said.

Matthews said the time spent with students made the day worthwhile.

"It is fun to see, to engage with them, to talk to them, to listen to them, to just be around them. There's an energy with kids that you can't get anywhere else, and so that's why being in a part of education is really important," he said.

