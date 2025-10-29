Student with Down syndrome thrives in general education class at Rockford school

ROCKFORD, Mich. — As the Individuals with Disabilities Act marks its 50th anniversary, one Rockford elementary school is demonstrating the law's intent by fully including a second grader with Down syndrome in general education classes.



Ellie Gard attends classes at Meadow Ridge Elementary School alongside her second-grade peers in Mrs. Wittenbach's classroom, making her the school's first student with Down syndrome to be fully included in a general education class.

"They've been great here with helping her progress in her skills," said Jennifer Gard, Ellie's mother. "She's kind of found these, these stories that she's able to read, and she's very proud of herself when she accomplishes things. She likes to be independent."

Ellie has been in general education classes since kindergarten. Her mother believes the inclusive environment is crucial for her daughter's development.

"I think it's important because it allows her to be a part of her community, just like everybody else," Jennifer Gard said.

Resource room teacher Meredith Dompierre has observed significant progress in Ellie this year.

"She's really found her love for reading this year, which is fun to see. Her language has come so far in the last six months, and again, being around her peers, socially, behaviorally, I think it's really helping her to be here," Dompierre said.

Principal Blake Bowman said Ellie is not the only student with disabilities participating in mainstream classes at Meadow Ridge Elementary.

"As you walk up and down these halls, you're going to see a lot of students with either Down syndrome or autism or different things fully participating in classroom settings. And you might not know which student is which, and that's the goal. We want them to assimilate. We want them to blend in. We want them to thrive," Bowman said.

School staff said all students benefit from having classmates with disabilities in their classes.

"I think that it's so great for other kids to see that there are different types of people. They look different. They learn different, they act different," Dompierre said.

Jennifer Gard acknowledges that not all students with disabilities can attend general education classes, but believes mainstreaming is the best approach for her daughter.

"I think the team that works with her has been nothing short of amazing. We've worked very well together, and they've been able to look at research and look at look outside the box and figure out how to really engage her in her learning," she said.

The Individuals with Disabilities Act requires schools to teach children with disabilities alongside non-disabled students to the maximum extent possible.

Jennifer Gard hopes Ellie will remain in general education classes through high school, but the family will evaluate what's best for her before each school year.

