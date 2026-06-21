PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families are flocking to Krupp Farms near Rockford as strawberry season nears its peak, continuing a tradition that has lasted more than a century.

WATCH STORY HERE

Strawberry season brings families together at West Michigan farm

According to the Michigan Agriculture Council, the state ranks 7th nationally with over 43,000 tons of strawberries produced. Krupp Farms has been growing berries for over 100 years.

Daren Bower

For many visitors, picking strawberries is an annual family tradition passed down through generations.

"This is just always something I did in my childhood," said Cheryl Verstrate of Rockford, who was picking strawberries with her daughter. "We're kind of introducing our girls to it and keeping it alive."

Daren Bower

Genevieve Elrod of Grand Rapids brought her daughter to continue building their own tradition.

"We started this probably three or four years ago, realizing my daughter was old enough to get something out of it, spend some time outside, and build a start of something," Elrod said.

Daren Bower

Derek Huffman, Krupp Farms owner and manager, said the farm has been operating since 1916.

"Families love the strawberries. There isn't, there's not really a whole lot of them around anymore for the big U-pick, and we're close to Grand Rapids, and it just kind of fun to see the families come in, kids come in," Huffman said.

Daren Bower

The farm faces challenges including hot spring weather and rising fuel costs, but Huffman tries to keep prices affordable for families.

"It just gets frustrating, but it's something you just learn to kind of deal with. I mean, try not to raise the prices too much that hurt the public and make them not want to come back or come around to pick," he said.

Daren Bower

One challenge Huffman doesn't mind is children sampling the berries while picking.

"That's part of the experience; you can tell what kids ate more than they pick. They'll have it from their belly button all the way to their forehead; they'll be covered in red," he said.

Abby Wallis of Rockford brought three generations of her family to continue their tradition.

Daren Bower

"We have done this for so many years. My mom brought us here when we were kids, and so we've just been doing it as a family tradition every summer," Wallis said.

Krupp Farms says Saturday, June 27, could be the last day for strawberry picking this season. U-pick raspberries will begin soon after.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube