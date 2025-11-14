ROCKFORD, Mich. — A local state police captain is taking on an extraordinary athletic challenge that will soon come to an end after nearly four years of dedicated running.



State Police Captain has three races left in his 50-month journey across America

Michigan State Police Captain Kevin Sweeney is nearing completion of his ambitious goal to run 50 marathons in 50 states over 50 consecutive months. When finished, the distance will be equivalent to running from Rockford to Fort Myers, Florida.

"Houston, Texas. So that was the first one here, January 16 of 2022," Sweeney said, showing a map marking his journey that began more than three years ago.

Since that first marathon in Houston, Sweeney has completed a competitive marathon every month, traveling to destinations across the country.

"This one here was the Mad Marathon, it was out in Vermont," he said, as he looked through a photo album.

The inspiration for Sweeney's 50/50/50 quest came from his brother Tom, who embarked on his own ambitious journey biking around the world.

"He would fly over to somewhere overseas. He would start in one spot, bike 1000 miles over the course of 10 or 15 days, and then fly home, come back the next summer, pick up where he left off, and keep going," Sweeney explained.

The marathon journey has become a family affair. Sweeney's wife and children, who are also runners, have joined him at many races over the past four years.

"To be able to connect with all four of our kids, to take them out individually, or to have them come collectively with a group of us that have gone out, that's really been one of the best parts of the experience," Sweeney said.

Remarkably, Sweeney remained injury-free during the first three and a half years of his challenge. However, this summer brought his first setback.

"Just a hamstring started to act up, and it's just not healing up, so I'm still able to run. Just can't run quite as fast as I'd like to," he said.

While Sweeney has encountered many people who have run marathons in all 50 states, he believes his specific approach sets him apart.

"I have yet to encounter anyone who's done the 50 marathons in 50 months, in 50 states," Sweeney said.

With 47 states now completed, Sweeney has only three marathons remaining. He's looking forward to finishing his journey with the Grand Rapids Groundhogs Day Marathon.

"I have not had to run a marathon wearing pants yet. I've only had, you know, we're wearing shorts. It's been warm enough to do that, but I got a feeling this one might require some pants here in Michigan in early February," Sweeney said with a laugh.

Running marathons provides Sweeney with mental peace, and while running will always remain part of his life, he's ready for this particular chapter to conclude.

"There'll be no sadness. I'm going to enjoy having a little bit more money in my pocketbook each month to not travel. I'm going to enjoy being at home a little bit more. And I'm going to enjoy, you know, running a little bit less mileage each week," Sweeney said.

Sweeney has marathons scheduled in Tennessee and Louisiana before his final race at the Grand Rapids Groundhogs Day Marathon on Feb. 7

