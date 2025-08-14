Sparta's $22 million Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade set to begin

SPARTA, Mich. — The village of Sparta is embarking on its largest infrastructure project in history with a $22 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment facility.

The project, scheduled to begin in October and finish in September 2027, aims to modernize aging infrastructure at the plant, where the last major upgrade occurred 15 years ago.

"Really, only half the plant right now is operational, so it's definitely showing its age. The infrastructure is old. There's a lot of outdated technology here," said Conrad Bowman, Sparta Wastewater Facility Manager.

Village officials say the improvements are critical for environmental protection and maintaining essential services.

"If this fails, it's going to be very costly, it's very destructive, very harmful to the environment. So, we're doing a lot of work here to keep the Rogue River clean," Bowman said.

The project will be funded through a combination of $2 million in grants and a $20 million low-interest bond.

"Customers won't see an increase, at least in the short term, but in the long term, we'll have to phase in some small increases to pay for it. But overall, our goal is to keep those costs as low as possible for residents," Lower said.

The upgraded facility will feature improved redundancy systems to prevent service interruptions.

"We'll have redundancy in case of, you know, motor failures, or pump, you know, pumps breaking down," Bowman explained.

Officials note the improvements will result in reduced electricity and chemical usage while ensuring cleaner water is discharged into the Rouge River.

"When people use their, you know, use their restrooms and use the drains in their home, they expect that that waste is going to go and be treated and released in a safe manner. And this project allows us to continue doing that, not only tomorrow, but you know, for 20 and 30 years into the future," Lower said.

