Sparta police ask for public's help after man allegedly approached child with indecent intent

SPARTA, Mich. — The Sparta Police Department is investigating reports of a man approaching a child with indecent intent early in the morning on Saturday, July 25. Officials say the incident happened around 4:41 A.M. near South State Street and Orchard Drive.

The Sparta Police Department says reports of the suspect's arrest are not true. No arrests have been made for the incident at this time.

Residents near South State Street and neighborhoods west of it are asked to review security footage from July 25, and report any findings to authorities. SPD describes the suspect as a man wearing a tan shirt with dark jeans. A red vehicle may have been in the area at the time.

If you have footage that can help investigators, please contact Sparta Police at (616) 887-8716.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube