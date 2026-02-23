Sparta neighbor scammed out of bank account information, suspect arrested in Florida

SPARTA, Mich. — A neighbor in Sparta was scammed out of their bank account information, losing a lot of money in the process. Now thanks to the work of multiple police departments, the suspect is under arrest.

Over the last month the Sparta Police Department worked with detectives in Douglas, Georgia to investigate a fraud case.

A resident of the village reported they had given their account information, including their online banking ID and password, to a person who claimed to work for their financial institution. But it turned out they did not, said police.

Police in Douglas got warrants to search properties and make arrests in the case, but when they moved in, they found the suspect had recently left. Clues pointed them to Florida, where the suspect was eventually captured by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Details on the suspect's identity were not made immediately available.

