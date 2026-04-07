Sparta Moose Lodge to host Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Sparta Moose Lodge is gearing up for a great cause this Saturday. Moose on Bikes is hosting a Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11th from 5 to 11 p.m. at the lodge on North Division Avenue.

Sparta Moose Lodge

The evening features dinner, a lottery board, and a silent auction, with live music from the band Moxie taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The event is open to everyone in the community. Tickets are $10, to support Special Olympics athletes while enjoying a fun evening out.

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