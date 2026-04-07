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Sparta Moose Lodge to host Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11

The Sparta Moose Lodge is gearing up for a great cause this Saturday. Moose on Bikes is hosting a Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11th from 5 to 11 pm at the lodge on North Division Avenue.
Sparta Moose Lodge to host Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11
Moose Special Olympics Event.jpg
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ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Sparta Moose Lodge is gearing up for a great cause this Saturday. Moose on Bikes is hosting a Special Olympics fundraiser on April 11th from 5 to 11 p.m. at the lodge on North Division Avenue.

Moose Special Olympics Event.jpg

The evening features dinner, a lottery board, and a silent auction, with live music from the band Moxie taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The event is open to everyone in the community. Tickets are $10, to support Special Olympics athletes while enjoying a fun evening out.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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