SPARTA, Mich. — Students in Sparta Middle School's autism spectrum disorder class are serving up more than just coffee and sandwiches — they're brewing confidence and learning essential life skills through their student-run coffee shop.



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Sparta Middle School autism class runs coffee shop to build life skills

Neuro Brew Coffee operates three days a week, serving staff and teachers throughout the school. The program launched in February with funding from a grant through the Sparta Education Foundation.

Daren Bower

"With autism, some kids can get very stuck in their ways, so we're trying to teach them that it's okay to branch out. It is okay to have a change in schedule," said Ashlyn Mol, the autism spectrum disorder teacher who started the program.

The name combines the students' neurodiversity with their coffee-making mission. "So, students who have autism are called neurodiverse. So, the neurodiverse and the brew crew for coffee," Mol explained.

Daren Bower

Students take on different roles within the operation. They make sandwiches and beverages, deliver orders to classrooms, collect money, and make change. Some teachers use punch cards that students mark off with each purchase.

Sixth-grader Ben Abid enjoys his role in the coffee shop. When asked why he likes making coffee for teachers, he said, "Well, we all, we have different jobs, like sandwich makers, coffee, and for me, I'm the smoothie maker."

Daren Bower

According to Mol, the students' favorite aspect is the delivery process. "They love being able to go walk around, and it's just something new getting out of the classroom, being able to go walk to different classrooms, meet different teachers, that's a lot of fun for them," she said.

Principal Brad Wood has observed the positive impact on students participating in the program.

"It's one of those things that they're learning by doing, and they're learning to talk to people and interact and have that rapport that carries through the school year and helps them have a better experience each and every day," Wood said.

The program's success extends beyond the classroom. Mol received encouraging feedback from a parent about how the skills transferred to home life.

Daren Bower

"It was really fun because we got an email one weekend from a parent of a nonverbal student in our class who, for the first time ever, made coffee for their parents," Mol said.

Revenue from the coffee shop sales helps sustain the program and provides additional funding for the class activities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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