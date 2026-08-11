SPARTA, Mich. — The Village of Sparta has secured public access to more than 100 acres of parkland along the Rogue River through a property swap with a local business owner that will cost taxpayers nothing.



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Sparta land swap creates public access to 101-acre park

Under the agreement, the village will trade its former ambulance building on Garner Street to Chad Momber, owner of Momber Sales, in a land exchange that includes a parking lot and building that will serve as a trailhead to the Rogue River Park.

"This is just a huge win for the community overall," said Jim Lower, Sparta Village Manager.

Daren Bower

Lower said the village has been working for years to establish a trailhead, bathroom and access to the river. The privately-owned parcel was always ideal for the project, leading to the creative land swap solution when Momber expressed interest in purchasing the ambulance building.

"We put together a deal where we're actually just going to trade them instead," Lower said.

Daren Bower

No money will be exchanged in the transaction. Momber will donate to the village the approximate $280,000 difference in value between the two properties.

"This is a very generous thing that he's done for the village and for the community as a whole," Lower said.

Daren Bower

Momber said the deal benefits everyone involved.

"It's a great fit for the community, and my son and I talked it over, and we thought it was a good choice to make," he said.

Daren Bower

Village President Robert Whalen supported the deal, noting the 101 acres have sat idle for roughly 30 years without public access or parking.

"Yeah, it's huge. You know, as for the community, schools can come out and have field trips, learn about nature," Whalen said.

Sue Blackall, a retired Sparta teacher, has long advocated for better access to what she considers a community treasure.

Daren Bower

"This is a huge piece of wetland that supports the Rogue River. Without it, it wouldn't be as beautiful as it is," Blackall said.

The park supports wildlife including monarch butterflies, which rely on native plants like Showy Goldenrod and Asters during their migration, according to Blackall.

Daren Bower

"This will be a really good, easy access nature experience," she said.

Lower expects the public will have access to the park sometime in early fall. Momber plans to move a dog grooming business into the former ambulance building.

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