SPARTA, Mich. — With the motto, “One Village, Seven Nations, " Sparta is holding its annual Celtic Festival this weekend. This is a free, family-friendly event that honors Celtic culture. It will take place in Rogers Park on Friday and Saturday. There will be music and dance performances, along with highland games and historical reenactments. For the full schedule, click here. I’m Daren Bower, your Sparta reporter, Fox17News.

