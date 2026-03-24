SPARTA, Mich. — A long-stalled housing development in Sparta is moving forward after two decades.



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Sparta approves 63-home expansion of Bedford neighborhood to meet housing demand

On March 16, the Sparta Village Council approved a plan to build 63 new homes in the Bedford Falls neighborhood — a development which had been halted 20 years ago due to a recession.

Sparta Village Manager Jim Lower called the approval a significant milestone for the community.

"This will be the largest single development of homes in the village in over 20 years," Lower said. "So, 63 houses added to our stock is really big. And we're working on other developments too. But getting this one off and running and being able to demonstrate that success will spur additional developments."

Allen Edwin Homes will construct the properties, which will range from 1,600 to 2,300 square feet in size and be valued in the low-to-high $300,000 range.

Mike West, land planning manager for Allen Edwin Homes, said the development is designed to address multiple levels of the local housing market.

"Not only will this serve a need right now, but we think it's going to be a kind of a move-up step for people in housing," West said. "So there might be a lot of people that are kind of in starter homes right now that will move into our new homes, opening up some of those maybe more affordable or more attainable housing levels at a more of a starter level."

The development comes as demand for homes in Sparta has intensified. Erin Walter and her husband, Michael, have been searching for a home in the area since last November. Walter said the couple typically sees about four houses a week and has already lost out on at least one.

"We put in an offer, and we were overbid by a lot," Walter said. "The house went on the market, and we put in an offer over 15, and then it sold for over 50 for the asking price."

Walter attributes the competitive market in part to the appeal of the local school system.

"I think it is the hot spot, for sure," she said. "A lot of people want the school district, so that's the first thing that they look for. And Sparta has a great school district."

Despite the challenges, Walter said she remains committed to finding a home in or near the area.

"I love the community. Residents are so sweet," she said. "We're looking anywhere from Grand Rapids to Sparta, but Sparta has so many opportunities."

Allen Edwin Homes plans to begin construction on the Bedford Falls South neighborhood development this summer, with homes available for sale in 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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