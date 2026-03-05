Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen from Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a teen who went missing out of Cedar Springs.

Lincoln Henrich left his home on Thursday and hasn't been in contact with his family since.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Two photos of Lincoln Henrich.

The teen was last seen wearing an earth tone Carhart-style coat, blue jeans, a hoodie, and work boots. He stands about 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Henrich has no vehicle and his phone only has service through Wi-Fi, according to the sheriff's office. Officials believe he might be staying with a friend in the nearby area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100.

