Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRockford Cedar Springs Sparta

Actions

Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen from Cedar Springs

Lincoln Henrich for web 2.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
A photo of Lincoln Henrich.
Lincoln Henrich for web 2.png
Lincoln Henrich for web.png
Lincoln Henrich side by side.png
Lincoln Henrich missing poster.jpg
Posted

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a teen who went missing out of Cedar Springs.

Lincoln Henrich left his home on Thursday and hasn't been in contact with his family since.

Lincoln Henrich side by side.png
Two photos of Lincoln Henrich.

The teen was last seen wearing an earth tone Carhart-style coat, blue jeans, a hoodie, and work boots. He stands about 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Henrich has no vehicle and his phone only has service through Wi-Fi, according to the sheriff's office. Officials believe he might be staying with a friend in the nearby area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER