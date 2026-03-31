Sheriff searching for Sparta 19-year-old not seen since Monday morning

SPARTA TWP., Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a 19-year-old from Sparta who missed the school bus Monday, and hasn't been seen since. Crews performed "extensive searches" through the evening and night.

They say Eric Madrigal was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday in Glenwood Mobile Home Park in Sparta. No one has heard from him. He is said to have mental health and cognitive impairments.

The Sheriff's Office provided a photo of the young man, but say he recently shaved his head.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

He's described as being around 5'11" and 190 lbs and was wearing a black puffy coat, grey sweatpants, and a dark colored beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

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