ROCKFORD, Mich. — An $11.2 million renovation of Krause Memorial Library is progressing on schedule and on budget after eight months of construction work, city officials said during a tour of the facility.



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See the first look inside Rockford's $11 million library expansion project

Rockford City Manager Thad Beard confirmed the project remains on track for an October opening. The renovation preserves historic elements while significantly expanding the library's capacity and services.

Daren Bower

"Each room has its own culture and texture to it based on its age and the services provided in that room that are going to kind of take your breath away," Beard said.

Daren Bower

The project includes preserving the library's interior wall decorations in the original entryway and built-in bookshelves while adding new spaces, including an expanded children's area.

"It's the same in some ways. You're going to find, when we start putting the finishes in there, that we tried to really preserve a lot of the feel of the old library," said Rockford City Council Member Cheryl Scales.

Daren Bower

Mayor Tammy Bergstrom expressed satisfaction with the construction progress during the city council tour.

"So, it's really coming together. Very exciting, and it looks like they're on schedule. So very happy about that, and it's going to be beautiful," Bergstrom said.

The renovation will cost taxpayers less than originally projected. Beard said the city will levy 0.85 mills this year instead of the full one mill library increase, with hopes to reduce that amount annually.

Daren Bower

"We've raised enough funds, and the budget came in at low enough through the bidding process that we're going to levy point eight five this year in hopes that we can continue to lower that every year," Beard said.

Library patrons like Robin Elias are eagerly awaiting the reopening, particularly for the expanded book selection and larger children's space.

Daren Bower

"I can't wait. So excited. I come in here, and I can only get a couple of books at a time, because, as you know, the selection is limited here," Elias said. "The play area for my grandchildren. So, I think it's going to be… It's been tough waiting until the end of the year for it. Let me tell you."

Daren Bower

The library renovation is scheduled to be completed in October.

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