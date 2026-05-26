Rockford man killed in motorcycle crash in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Algoma Township, in the area of Algoma Avenue south of 12 Mile Road.

Deputies said the initial investigation indicates the motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a ditch, causing the rider to crash.

The rider, a 60-year-old Rockford man, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

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