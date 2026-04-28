Rockford man charged with murder after fatal vehicle assault

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford man faces a second-degree murder charge after police say he intentionally hit a person he knew with a vehicle last December and then attacked him.

Rockford police charged Thomas Olman with murder following the death of John Joyce. Police said the two men knew each other.

Evidence shows Olman intentionally struck Joyce with a vehicle on Dec. 11 of last year near the intersection of Gibraltar Drive and Glencarin Drive, according to police.

After the crash, police said Olman got out of the car and assaulted Joyce in a driveway.

Joyce was taken to a hospital for his injuries but died in early March. Following his death, the prosecutor's office authorized the second-degree murder charge against Olman.

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