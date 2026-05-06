Rockford High School student dies after battle with brain cancer

Seventeen-year-old Annika "Anni" Meier died Tuesday afternoon at her home after a long battle with brain cancer complications, surrounded by her parents and two brothers.



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On Wednesday, hundreds of Rockford High School students gathered to commemorate their classmate, wearing pink — Anni's favorite color.

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"She's been a force for all of us. I think we're all better people. Seeing her always be such a light through the hallways," said Ricky Clark, Rockford High School principal. "She was a great reminder to all of us about how we can be better, how we can look out for those around us."

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Anni was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 at age 11, when doctors found a cancerous tumor on her cerebellum. The cancer treatments led to devastating complications that left her a quadriplegic.

Despite her health challenges, Anni continued attending high school classes, which her parents said helped her feel normal.

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"The change that we would say that we saw was again, just living it up in terms of her having those goals in front of her and being able to achieve them," said her mother, Lynn Meier.

Mark Meier, Anni's father, described his daughter's final days.

"The last couple of days, we just kind of saw a decline in her, just, you know, her breathing, and she had a couple episodes of just kind of being not coherent," he said.

Mark Meier said Anni passed peacefully at home.

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"I always told her that her reach was farther than she will ever realize. There are people that she's inspired that we don't even know that she inspired," he said. "To know that this entire community and beyond is essentially mourning her loss with us is, that's very special."

He described his daughter as having "an inner strength that is unwavering and unmatched."

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Anni's visitation will be on Wednesday, May 13, from noon to 8 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford. The family's Anni's Army Foundation, which helps families in similar situations, will continue operating. For more information, including how to donate, CLICK HERE.

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