Rockford Garden Club spring plant sale set for May 9

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Garden Club is hosting its annual spring plant sale this Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Rotary Pavilion.

This year's sale is happening one week earlier than usual, falling on the Saturday before Mother's Day.

Club members will be selling a variety of perennials dug fresh from their own gardens. The sale accepts cash, checks, and credit cards.

All proceeds support the club's college scholarship program and community gardening activities.

Organizers remind shoppers to arrive early for the best selection.

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