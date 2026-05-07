COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A unique farm just outside of Rockford is creating employment opportunities for adults with cognitive disabilities while building their confidence and skills.



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Rockford farm provides employment opportunities for adults with disabilities

The New Growth Project, started in 2021, operates on 21 acres and employs nearly 20 people with special needs.

Daren Bower

"Because we noticed a huge gap in our community that provided opportunities for employment for adults with disabilities," said Christine O'Driscoll, co-founder of the New Growth Project.

O'Driscoll said farm work has proven to be a good match for people with cognitive differences.

Daren Bower

"There's a wide variety of skills that are needed on a farm, and that's the magic behind it," she said.

The project has exceeded initial expectations for employee retention.

"Our employees have definitely grown. When we first started this, we had the vision that maybe employees would be with us for a year or two, but now we're seeing they want to stay. They want long term-employment," O'Driscoll said.

Daren Bower

Calvin VanBennekom, 22, has worked at the New Growth Project for four years. He said the job has helped him develop important skills.

"I guess it helps me with, like, time management skills, figuring out, like, what I need and for like, what specific tasks and whatnot," VanBennekom said.

Employee Jessie Markus said she enjoys working at the farm "because there's an opportunity for special ed people."

Daren Bower

Co-founder Carly VanDuinen said employees gain confidence and new skills through their work.

“We have quite a few employees who have grown so much that their parents have thanked us because they are carrying over what they learn here at the farm to their home as well,” she said.

O'Driscoll emphasized that the farm addresses an important community need.

"I feel that the individuals that we serve often are overlooked, but the ability is there. They just need a little bit of support and encouragement to reach their capacity," she said.

The New Growth Project will hold its season-opening plant sale Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The farm store will also open for the season that day.

For more information on New Growth Project, including their hours, CLICK HERE.

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