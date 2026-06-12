CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Low levels of PFAS chemicals were recently discovered in a shallow groundwater monitoring well on Cannon Township property, prompting local and state officials to test nearby residents' wells.



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PFAS contamination discovered in Cannon Township monitoring well

The contamination was found in March when the township installed a shallow monitoring well in connection with a possible new cemetery near the township hall.

Daren Bower

"We were surprised by it initially," said Stephen Grimm, Cannon Township supervisor.

Grimm said the contaminated well is separate from the township's drinking water supply.

Daren Bower

"The well that found the PFOS was shallow, and so it's not in the aquifer that, as far as we know, supplies the drinking water," Grimm said. "The township water is fine drinking water, and that's a much lower well."

Tests on the township hall's well came back negative for PFAS, according to Grimm.

Daren Bower

Officials believe the contamination may have resulted from past fire department training exercises that used foam containing PFAS chemicals.

"When we sent the results to our engineer, then we started putting together the likely source of it, which was the foam that they would use in their practicing, which they stopped a long time ago," Grimm said.

Daren Bower

After the positive test results, the township contacted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The state agency is now testing nearby residents' wells at no cost to determine the extent of contamination.

"In conjunction with EGLE, we're going to make sure everybody has safe drinking water if this has spread beyond the township," Grimm said.

Daren Bower

EGLE has found "one or two detections" that were "slightly above the drinking limit set by the state," according to Grimm.

"I think it is very important that people follow up with EGLE, have it tested, so that we know, and because there are studies that show that there are health ramifications, its negative health ramifications associated with PFOS," Grimm said.

Daren Bower

The township is asking neighbors who received letters from EGLE to take advantage of the free well testing.

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