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Pedestrian hit and killed by minivan in Cannon Township

Kent County Sheriffs Office.png
WXMI/Matt Witkos
A Kent County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits parked at a crime scene.
Kent County Sheriffs Office.png
Posted

CANNON TWP., Mich. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening in Cannon Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 9 Mile Rd. NE, west of Young Ave. NE around 7:20 p.m. where a man was hit by a minivan.

When first responders arrived, witnesses were performing CPR on the 78-year-old man. Medical personnel began lifesaving effort but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

As of publishing, investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. Preliminary information indicates alcohol and reckless driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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