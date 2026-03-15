ROCKFORD, Mich. — For adults with disabilities who have aged out of school-based special education programs, the days can feel empty and isolating. One Day Niche, a Rockford-area nonprofit, is working to change that.



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One Day Niche offers adult day programming for people with disabilities

Founded in 2022 by Alison Haraburda, One Day Niche provides activity-based day programming for adults with disabilities. The program meets every weekday and includes activities at its facility as well as outings like bowling and swimming.

Daren Bower

Haraburda started the organization after watching her disabled brother struggle once he left the school system.

"He did not have programming once he graduated from the school system at 26, so he was sitting at home watching a lot of TV, being very isolated from the community, and just being alone with no friends," Haraburda said.

Daren Bower

Participants like 46-year-old Jennifer Miller and 26-year-old Dylan Fryman say the program means far more than just structured activities.

"It's like this is really fun. I feel like this is, like, family, it's better than staying home," Miller said.

Fryman said he comes to see his friends.

Daren Bower

The program also provides meaningful relief for families and caregivers. Dylan's mother, Michelle Fryman, said that without One Day Niche, her son would spend his days at home with nothing to do.

"It gets him in the community. It keeps him social. He has so many friends here. But he's also learning how to be safe in the community, daily living skills, just to help him try to be more independent at home," Michelle Fryman said.

Daren Bower

Haraburda said the benefits extend to families as well, giving caregivers a much-needed break during the week.

"It allows the families to have breaks as well during the week, whether it's working or just going out on a date. I had one family say it's the first time we were able to do a date together in 40 years," she said.

Haraburda said the program has produced noticeable results for participants over time.

Daren Bower

"We've seen progress with a lot of our individuals as they start coming on a regular basis," she said.

For more information on One Day Niche, CLICK HERE for a link to their website.

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