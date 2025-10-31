North Kent Connect prepares for possible SNAP benefit disruption

ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the status of SNAP benefits uncertain, North Kent Connect is preparing to help more people in need in northern Kent County communities like Rockford, Sparta, and Cedar Springs.



North Kent Connect prepares for potential SNAP benefit disruption

Workers at the food pantry were busy restocking shelves, ensuring they will be ready if clients' SNAP benefits are stopped.

"We have the food and the resources to meet the needs, so we're prepared," said Adrienne Goodstal, North Kent Connect executive director.

The food pantry served over 500 families in October, according to Goodstal.

"We have seen a 28% increase in the number of new households that are accessing our pantry," she said.

Goodstal said 100% of their clients receive SNAP benefits, including more than 1,500 children.

"The cost of living is just too expensive, and so they rely on those SNAP benefits to help make sure that they don't have to decide between paying rent, utilities, or medicine. They can put the food on their table," Goodstal said.

To help ensure food pantries are ready to feed more people, the state of Michigan is providing close to $5 million in emergency aid, according to Goodstal.

"The food Council will be distributing those funds to our larger food suppliers, so your Gleaners and your Feeding America West Michigan, which then trickles down to the smaller pantries," she said.

Goodstal said their pantry will be ready to fill the gap and ensure neighbors don't go hungry.

"Our clients are resilient, and so we've been here in this community for 52 years to meet the needs. So is it going to be bad, sure, but we are confident that we'll be able to make sure that our families are fed," she said.

Those in need of assistance can call 211 for help. Northern Kent County residents can contact North Kent Connect directly; their phone number is 616-866-3478.

