ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food on Thursday to nine West Michigan food pantries, with distribution taking place at North Kent Connect, just north of Rockford.

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Nine West Michigan pantries receive 40,000 pounds of donated food

Volunteers loaded trucks and vans with food that was distributed to nine area food pantries as part of the church's initiative to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by donating food to 250 communities in all 50 states.

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Neil Buckwalter, president of the Grand Rapids Michigan Stake, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the need in the community is clear.

"Clearly, the need is extensive, and with all that is going on, driving up prices, not only for food, but just daily living, people are experiencing more and more of a pinch in their purchasing power, and so any of this kind of support becomes a great help," Buckwalter said.

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Catholic Charities of West Michigan was among the organizations receiving food. Unlike traditional food pantries, Catholic Charities uses donated food to prepare cooked meals for those in need.

"For us, we're not giving food for them to make it home, but we're actually feeding them," said Sarah Stechschulte, Catholic Charities West Michigan interim director of development. "So that food is going to mean a lot, because this might be the only meal that that person eats in that day."

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North Kent Connect Food Programs Manager Beverly Bouma said the donated food was placed on shelves immediately.

"We are completely out of pasta, so it's a perfect time for us to receive these donations," Bouma said.

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Approximately 500 families use the North Kent Connect food pantry each month. Bouma noted the difficult choices many clients face.

"Our clients are always choosing: do I pay my water bill? Do I pay, you know, my rent, or do I buy food? And of course, food is essential to live," she said.

Adrienne Goodstal, executive director of North Kent Connect, said the 40,000-pound donation will benefit families across Kent County.

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"Hopefully, this will allow them to just take a breather, know that they're going to be able to fill the bellies of their kids and be able to pay for those other basic needs that they need," Goodstal said. "And also, I think the most important thing is that they feel cared and valued."

Residents in northern Kent County who need assistance can contact North Kent Connect at 616-866-3478, or CLICK HERE for a link to their website, nkconnect.org.

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